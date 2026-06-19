Former Minister Nalin Fernando Invokes Double Jeopardy Defence in Carrom Boards Case

The Court of Appeal has postponed until June 25 the hearing of a petition filed by former Minister Nalin Fernando, who is seeking the dismissal of an indictment brought against him by the Attorney General in connection with the widely discussed 'Carrom Boards' case.

Fernando appeared before the Court of Appeal yesterday, the 18th, where his legal team raised the defence of double jeopardy — a legal principle that protects an individual from being tried twice for the same offence.

What is the Carrom Boards Case?

The so-called 'Carrom Boards' case is one of the more high-profile corruption-related matters to have attracted public attention in Sri Lanka in recent years. The case centres on allegations of financial irregularities and misuse of public funds, with the procurement of carrom boards becoming a symbol of broader concerns around wasteful government spending.

Double Jeopardy Argument at the Centre of the Petition

Through his petition, Fernando is urging the Court of Appeal to set aside the indictment filed by the Attorney General, arguing that proceeding with the case would constitute a violation of his constitutional right not to be prosecuted twice for the same alleged conduct.

The double jeopardy defence, rooted in both common law tradition and constitutional protections, is considered a fundamental safeguard within Sri Lanka's legal framework. Should the court find merit in the petition, it could result in the indictment being quashed entirely.

Hearing Rescheduled for June 25

The Court of Appeal has now fixed June 25 as the next date for the hearing of the petition, giving both the defence and the prosecution additional time to present their arguments before the bench.

The case continues to draw significant public interest, given Fernando's former ministerial status and the nature of the allegations surrounding the procurement controversy.

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