FCCISL and Indian High Commission Forge Stronger Trade Ties with Focus on Digital Economy and SME Growth

The Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Sri Lanka (FCCISL) has taken a significant step towards deepening economic ties with India, as its President and Board of Directors held a high-level meeting with Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, His Excellency Santosh Jha, to map out a comprehensive bilateral economic framework.

Key Areas of Collaboration

The discussions centred on several priority areas identified as critical to strengthening the economic relationship between the two neighbouring nations. Among the most prominent topics on the agenda were the development of the digital economy, enhanced support for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and the establishment of a rupee-to-rupee bilateral trade mechanism.

The proposed direct currency trade arrangement is particularly noteworthy, as it could reduce Sri Lanka's dependence on the US dollar for trade transactions with India — a move that many economists believe could ease pressure on Sri Lanka's foreign exchange reserves and streamline cross-border commerce.

SME Support at the Forefront

Small and medium-sized enterprises form the backbone of Sri Lanka's private sector, and FCCISL representatives emphasised the importance of creating targeted programmes that would allow local SMEs to benefit from Indian market access, technology transfer, and capacity-building initiatives.

Both sides acknowledged that SMEs in Sri Lanka have faced considerable headwinds in the aftermath of the country's economic crisis, and that structured bilateral support mechanisms could play a vital role in accelerating their recovery and long-term growth.

Digital Economy as a Driver of Growth

The digital economy emerged as another focal point of the bilateral conversation, with discussions touching on potential collaboration in areas such as fintech, e-commerce infrastructure, and digital payments. India's advanced digital ecosystem — particularly its Unified Payments Interface (UPI) — was seen as a potential model and partner platform for Sri Lanka's own digital transformation ambitions.

A Strategic Partnership in the Making

The meeting reflects a broader momentum in India-Sri Lanka relations, with economic cooperation increasingly viewed as a pillar of the two countries' strategic partnership. FCCISL's engagement with the Indian High Commission signals the private sector's intent to play an active role in shaping that relationship beyond government-to-government channels.

As Sri Lanka continues its path towards economic stabilisation and growth, partnerships of this nature are expected to open new avenues for trade, investment, and shared prosperity between the two nations.