Dematagoda Man Nabbed at Katunayake Airport With Rs. 75 Million Worth of Kush Drug Haul

A 41-year-old man from Dematagoda has been taken into custody at Bandaranaike International Airport in Katunayake after he was found carrying a significant quantity of the synthetic drug Kush, valued at approximately Rs. 75 million, upon his arrival on a flight from Bangkok, Thailand.

Suspect Intercepted on Arrival

Customs and law enforcement officers stationed at the airport intercepted the suspect as he cleared the arrival terminal following his inbound journey from the Thai capital. Authorities say the drugs were concealed on his person or within his luggage, prompting his immediate arrest.

Major Drug Seizure

The seized consignment of Kush — a synthetic cannabinoid that has become an increasingly prevalent substance of abuse in Sri Lanka in recent years — was estimated to carry a street value of Rs. 75 million, making it a significant single-point interdiction for airport security personnel.

Kush has drawn growing concern from Sri Lankan law enforcement agencies due to its widespread availability and the severe health risks it poses to users, particularly among youth populations in urban areas.

Investigation Underway

The arrested individual is currently being held for further questioning as investigators work to determine whether he was acting as part of a larger drug trafficking network operating between Thailand and Sri Lanka. Authorities have not ruled out the possibility of accomplices either locally or abroad.

The case has been handed over to the relevant narcotics investigation units for further legal proceedings. The suspect is expected to be produced before a magistrate in due course.