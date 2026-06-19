Bribery Commission Files High Court Indictments Against Former State Minister Shasheendra Rajapaksa

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption has filed formal indictments before the Colombo High Court against former State Minister Shasheendra Rajapaksa and two other individuals, marking a significant step forward in a high-profile corruption case targeting a member of the prominent Rajapaksa political family.

Indictments Lodged Before Colombo High Court

The indictments were filed on Monday, bringing the case to a critical juncture in the Sri Lankan judicial process. Shasheendra Rajapaksa, who previously served as a State Minister, now faces formal charges alongside two co-accused, as the Bribery Commission moves to pursue the matter through the country's higher court system.

The filing of indictments before the High Court signals that investigators believe they have gathered sufficient evidence to proceed with a full prosecution against the accused parties. The Bribery Commission has been actively pursuing a number of high-profile corruption cases in recent years as part of broader anti-corruption efforts in Sri Lanka.

Background and Significance

Shasheendra Rajapaksa is a member of the influential Rajapaksa family, which has long been a dominant force in Sri Lankan politics. His indictment is likely to draw considerable public and political attention given the family's prominent standing in the country.

The case reflects the Bribery Commission's continued mandate to hold public officials accountable for alleged financial misconduct and abuse of power, regardless of political affiliation or social standing.

Further proceedings are expected to be scheduled before the Colombo High Court in the coming weeks, where the accused will be required to respond to the charges formally laid against them.

Related Video