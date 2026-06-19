Air Force Commander Orders Special Inquiry After Kalpitiya Confrontation With Police

The Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) has initiated a formal special investigation following a tense confrontation that erupted between Air Force personnel and Police officers in the Kalpitiya area, officials confirmed.

Commander Steps In

The Air Force Commander has personally ordered the inquiry, signalling the seriousness with which the military leadership is treating the incident. The decision to launch a dedicated investigation reflects the institution's commitment to maintaining discipline and accountability within its ranks.

Incident Raises Concerns

The clash between Air Force members and Police officers in Kalpitiya drew significant attention, given that it involved two branches of the country's security apparatus. Such confrontations between uniformed services are considered highly unusual and are treated with particular sensitivity by the relevant authorities.

Details surrounding the exact circumstances that led to the altercation have not yet been fully disclosed publicly, as investigators are still in the process of gathering facts and interviewing those involved.

Investigation Underway

The special inquiry is expected to examine the sequence of events that triggered the confrontation, the conduct of all personnel involved, and whether any disciplinary action is warranted. The findings of the investigation are anticipated to be presented to senior Air Force leadership upon completion.

Both the Sri Lanka Air Force and the Police have a shared responsibility to uphold public trust, and authorities are expected to handle the matter with full transparency once the inquiry concludes.

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