Sri Lanka's Catholic Church Hits Back at Political Attacks Targeting Cardinal

Church Condemns What It Calls Coordinated Character Assassination

The Catholic Church in Sri Lanka has issued a sharp rebuke against what it describes as a deliberate and politically motivated smear campaign targeting a senior cardinal, calling on the public to reject attempts to discredit religious leadership for partisan gain.

A Pattern of Political Interference

Church officials expressed deep concern over what they characterised as a sustained effort by political actors to damage the reputation of the cardinal, warning that such behaviour undermines both religious institutions and the broader democratic values the country holds dear.

In a strongly worded statement, Church representatives made clear that they would not remain silent in the face of what they believe to be organised attacks designed to weaken the moral authority of the Catholic leadership in Sri Lanka.

Call for Accountability

The Church urged political figures and members of the public alike to approach such allegations with critical thinking, emphasising that spreading unverified claims against religious leaders carries serious consequences for national unity and social harmony.

The faithful and all people of goodwill are encouraged to stand firm against misinformation and to support institutions that have long served the people of this nation with integrity.

Wider Implications for Religious Freedom

Religious observers and civil society groups have noted that targeted attacks against religious figures are an increasingly worrying trend in Sri Lankan public life, with critics arguing that such tactics are often deployed to distract from pressing political and economic issues facing the country.

The Catholic Church remains one of the most influential religious institutions in Sri Lanka, with a significant following across multiple provinces. Its decision to speak out publicly signals the seriousness with which Church leadership is treating the situation.

No specific political party or individual has been formally named by the Church in connection with the alleged campaign at this stage, though officials indicated that the matter is being closely monitored and that further statements may follow if the situation does not improve.

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