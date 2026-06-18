Port City Colombo Forum in Dubai Showcases Sri Lanka as Prime Gateway for UAE Business Expansion into South Asia

An exclusive, invitation-only forum held at the prestigious Ritz-Carlton DIFC in Dubai has positioned Sri Lanka as a key strategic platform for UAE businesses seeking to expand across South Asia, drawing together approximately 200 senior business and diplomatic leaders from the United Arab Emirates.

High-Profile Gathering at the Heart of Dubai's Financial District

The event, jointly organised by the Embassy of Sri Lanka in the United Arab Emirates and the Consulate General, brought together some of the UAE's most influential corporate and diplomatic figures to explore the growing opportunities that Sri Lanka — and Port City Colombo in particular — presents as a regional hub for trade, investment and business expansion.

Held in one of Dubai's most prominent financial venues, the forum underscored the seriousness with which Sri Lanka is now pursuing high-value international investment partnerships as the island nation continues its economic recovery and restructuring journey.

Port City Colombo at the Centre of the Pitch

Port City Colombo, the ambitious special economic zone being developed on reclaimed land adjacent to the Sri Lankan capital, was highlighted as a central attraction for potential UAE investors. The project has been increasingly promoted as a world-class financial and business destination designed to rival regional hubs and connect South Asian markets.

Officials and representatives at the forum presented Sri Lanka's strategic geographic position — sitting along major international shipping lanes and within accessible reach of India, Bangladesh, and other fast-growing South Asian economies — as a compelling reason for UAE enterprises to consider the island as their regional base of operations.

Strengthening Sri Lanka–UAE Economic Ties

The forum reflects a broader diplomatic and economic push by Colombo to deepen bilateral ties with the Gulf region, particularly the UAE, which remains one of Sri Lanka's most significant trade and investment partners. The two countries share strong people-to-people links, with a large Sri Lankan expatriate community contributing substantially to the nation's foreign remittances.

By engaging directly with senior UAE business leaders in an intimate, high-level setting, Sri Lankan officials aimed to move beyond traditional diplomatic pleasantries and into concrete conversations around investment pipelines, joint ventures, and long-term commercial partnerships.

A Signal of Renewed Investor Confidence

The decision to host such an event in Dubai — a global crossroads for finance and commerce — is seen as a deliberate signal that Sri Lanka is open for business and ready to compete for serious international capital. As the country works to stabilise its macroeconomic foundations following the 2022 economic crisis, attracting foreign direct investment remains a top national priority.

Forums such as this one are expected to play an increasingly important role in rebuilding Sri Lanka's international economic reputation and translating diplomatic goodwill into tangible investment commitments that can drive sustainable growth across the island.