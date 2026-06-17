URF Leaders Submit Written Testimony to Presidential Commission Probing Coal Procurement Scandal

United Republican Front (URF) leader Patali Champika Ranawaka and the party's Secretary General Bandula Chandrasekara appeared before the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) on Wednesday and presented written submissions relating to the ongoing investigation into coal procurement practices dating back to 2009.

The Presidential Commission of Inquiry has been tasked with examining the circumstances surrounding coal procurement deals that have come under scrutiny, with the inquiry spanning transactions that began over a decade ago.

Chandrasekara confirmed that the written submissions had been formally tendered to the commission, marking a significant development in the proceedings as senior political figures from the URF engage directly with the investigative process.

The coal procurement inquiry has drawn considerable attention in Sri Lanka's political landscape, with multiple stakeholders expected to provide testimony and documentary evidence as the commission works to establish the facts surrounding the controversial deals.

Patali Champika Ranawaka, a prominent political figure who has held ministerial portfolios in previous administrations, has been among those closely associated with energy sector policy during the period under investigation, making his submissions of particular interest to the commission.

Further details of the written submissions are expected to emerge as the Presidential Commission of Inquiry continues its proceedings.

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