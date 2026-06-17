Sri Lanka Stun World Champions New Zealand in Thrilling Chase to Keep Semi-Final Dreams Alive

Sri Lanka delivered a stunning upset at the Women's T20 World Cup, defeating defending champions New Zealand by five wickets in a dramatic chase fuelled by a superb unbeaten half-century from Nilakshika Silva.

Silva Steals the Show

Nilakshika Silva was the star of the night, anchoring the chase with a composed and commanding knock that remained unbroken until the very end. Her innings proved to be the backbone of Sri Lanka's successful run pursuit, guiding her side home with authority and keeping the required run rate in check throughout the innings.

A Famous Victory Against the Defending Champions

The win is a landmark result for Sri Lankan women's cricket, coming against a New Zealand side that arrived at the tournament as reigning world champions. The victory not only showcased the growing depth and confidence within the Sri Lankan camp but also delivered a significant boost to their semi-final qualification hopes.

Semi-Final Hopes Reignited

With this result, Sri Lanka have firmly placed themselves back in contention for a place in the last four of the tournament. The five-wicket triumph sends a clear message to the rest of the competing nations that the island nation's women's side is a genuine force to be reckoned with at this level.

Cricket fans across Sri Lanka will be celebrating this result as one of the most memorable victories in recent memory for the national women's team, with attention now turning to their remaining group stage fixtures and what could be a historic run deep into the competition.

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