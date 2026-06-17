Sajith Demands Fuel Price Relief as Global Oil Costs Tumble

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa has urged the Government to pass on the benefits of falling global oil prices to Sri Lankan consumers by reducing fuel prices at the pump.

A Call for Immediate Action

Premadasa made the appeal in response to the notable decline in international crude oil prices, arguing that ordinary Sri Lankans — already burdened by the country's prolonged economic crisis — deserve tangible relief. He stressed that the Government has both the opportunity and the obligation to act swiftly by adjusting domestic fuel pricing accordingly.

The Opposition Leader contended that when global oil markets move in favour of consumers, those savings must be reflected in local prices rather than absorbed elsewhere. He criticised the Government for failing to translate falling international costs into meaningful reductions for households and businesses across the island.

Impact on Everyday Sri Lankans

Fuel prices remain a deeply sensitive issue in Sri Lanka, where the 2022 economic crisis triggered severe shortages of petrol and diesel, forcing citizens to endure hours-long queues. Though the situation has since stabilised, high fuel costs continue to place pressure on transport, agriculture, and small businesses.

Premadasa argued that a timely fuel price cut would provide much-needed breathing room for working families and small entrepreneurs still recovering from the effects of the economic downturn.

Government Yet to Respond

As of the time of this report, the Government had not issued an official response to the Opposition Leader's demand. Fuel pricing in Sri Lanka is subject to a formula-based revision mechanism, and any adjustments would need to be reflected in the periodically reviewed pricing structure overseen by the relevant authorities.

With global oil markets remaining volatile, analysts and consumer advocacy groups have similarly been calling for a review of local fuel prices, adding further pressure on policymakers to act in the interest of the public.