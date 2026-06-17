CID Confirms Retired General Sallay Was Strip-Searched Before Other Detainees

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has officially acknowledged to the Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka (HRCSL) that retired Major General Suresh Sallay was subjected to a strip-search in the presence of other detainees on 08 March, raising serious questions about the treatment of detainees in state custody.

Admission Before the Human Rights Commission

The Officer-in-Charge of the CID made the disclosure directly to the HRCSL, confirming that the strip-search of the former senior military officer was carried out in a manner that exposed him to other individuals held in detention at the time. The admission has drawn attention to the conditions and procedures employed by the country's premier investigative unit when processing high-profile detainees.

Who Is Suresh Sallay?

Retired Major General Suresh Sallay previously served as the head of the State Intelligence Service (SIS), making him one of the most senior figures in Sri Lanka's national security establishment. His arrest by the CID placed him among a number of prominent individuals to have come under criminal scrutiny in recent times.

Human Rights Concerns

The HRCSL has been actively monitoring the circumstances surrounding his detention. The confirmed strip-search conducted in front of fellow detainees raises significant concerns regarding:

The dignity and fundamental rights of individuals in state custody

Whether proper detention protocols were followed by the CID

The potential violation of internationally recognised standards for the treatment of detainees

Human rights advocates and legal experts are expected to scrutinise the CID's procedures in light of this admission, with calls likely to follow for a formal review of detention practices at the department.

Broader Implications

The case highlights growing public concern over accountability within Sri Lanka's law enforcement agencies. The Human Rights Commission's involvement signals an intent to ensure that even high-security detentions are conducted in accordance with the country's constitutional guarantees and human rights obligations.

Further proceedings before the HRCSL are anticipated as the commission continues its inquiry into the conditions of Sallay's detention.