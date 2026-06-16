US Air Force B-52 Stratofortress Bomber Crashes Shortly After Takeoff in California

A United States Air Force B-52 Stratofortress strategic bomber has crashed shortly after taking off from Edwards Air Force Base in Southern California, according to reports emerging from the region.

Incident at Edwards Air Force Base

The storied long-range bomber went down in the moments following its departure from Edwards Air Force Base, one of the most prominent military aviation installations in the United States. The base, located in the Mojave Desert, serves as a key testing and operational hub for the US Air Force.

The B-52 Stratofortress is one of the most recognisable and long-serving aircraft in American military history, having been in operational service for decades. It is capable of carrying both conventional and nuclear payloads, making it a cornerstone of US strategic airpower.

Details Remain Limited

Specific details surrounding the cause of the crash, the status of crew members on board, and the full extent of any damage to the surrounding area have not yet been officially confirmed. Authorities are expected to conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances that led to the incident.

Crashes involving B-52 aircraft are considered extremely rare occurrences given the rigorous maintenance and safety protocols governing US Air Force operations. The incident is likely to draw significant attention from both military analysts and aviation safety experts worldwide.

Further updates are expected as the US Air Force releases official statements regarding the crash and the condition of all personnel involved.

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