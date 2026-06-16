Gampaha District Residents Brace for 19-Hour Water Disruption This Tuesday

Residents across several areas of the Gampaha District are being urged to make advance preparations as the National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) has confirmed a lengthy water supply interruption scheduled for Tuesday.

Extended Disruption Planned

The suspension of water supply is set to last for a period of 19 hours, affecting a number of localities within the district. The NWSDB has issued the announcement ahead of time to allow households, businesses, and institutions sufficient opportunity to store an adequate supply of water before the interruption takes effect.

Why Is the Water Being Cut?

Such planned interruptions are typically carried out to facilitate essential maintenance, repair, or upgrading works along water supply infrastructure. The NWSDB periodically schedules these shutdowns to ensure the long-term reliability and quality of the water distribution network serving communities across the Western Province.

What Residents Should Do

Store sufficient drinking water well in advance of the scheduled cutoff time.

Fill overhead tanks and other storage containers ahead of the disruption.

Limit non-essential water usage during the affected period.

Monitor official NWSDB announcements for any changes to the schedule.

The NWSDB has encouraged the public to remain patient during the interruption and assured that supply will be restored as soon as the necessary work is completed. Residents experiencing prolonged delays beyond the announced timeframe are advised to contact the Board directly through its customer service channels.