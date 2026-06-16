Free Lawyers Movement Calls for Parliamentary Probe into USD 2.5 Million Treasury Theft

The civil society organisation Free Lawyers Movement, which was among the first to expose the alleged theft of USD 2.5 million from the Treasury last year, has formally called on President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Speaker Dr. Jagath Wickremaratne to establish a Parliamentary Select Committee (PSC) to thoroughly investigate the matter.

A Case That Has Remained Unresolved

The Free Lawyers Movement originally brought the alleged Treasury theft to public attention and has since been pressing for accountability. The group is now urging the country's top leadership to take decisive action by appointing a dedicated parliamentary body to examine the circumstances surrounding the loss of the substantial sum of public funds.

In their request to both the President and the Speaker of Parliament, the organisation emphasised that a Parliamentary Select Committee would be the most appropriate mechanism to conduct an independent and transparent inquiry into how the funds went missing, and to put forward recommendations on the way forward.

Calls for Accountability and Transparency

The movement's appeal reflects growing concerns among civil society groups over the handling of public finances and the pace at which accountability is being pursued in cases involving state funds. The alleged theft of USD 2.5 million from the Treasury has raised serious questions about oversight mechanisms within Sri Lanka's financial institutions.

By directing their request to both the Executive and the Legislature, the Free Lawyers Movement is signalling that the matter demands attention at the highest levels of government, and that ordinary investigative processes may be insufficient to deliver the transparency the public deserves.

No official response from the President's office or the Speaker had been issued at the time of reporting.

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