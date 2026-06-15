Wickremesinghe Calls on Sri Lanka's Opposition to Unite Against Ruling Government

Former Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe has made a public appeal for the country's fragmented opposition parties to set aside their differences and forge a unified front against the current ruling administration.

A Call for Collective Action

Wickremesinghe, who served as President during one of Sri Lanka's most turbulent economic periods, urged opposition political forces to recognise the importance of solidarity in holding the government to account. He stressed that a divided opposition weakens democratic checks and balances, leaving citizens without an effective political alternative.

The former president, who leads the United National Party (UNP), has been vocal in recent months about the need for a coordinated political response to the policies of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's National People's Power government, which swept to power in late 2024.

Opposition Landscape Remains Fragmented

Sri Lanka's opposition currently consists of several competing factions, including the Samagi Jana Balawegaya led by Sajith Premadasa and remnants of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna, the party of former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. The lack of a cohesive strategy among these groups has been widely seen as a significant weakness in challenging the ruling coalition.

Wickremesinghe's appeal reflects growing concern among veteran politicians that without meaningful unity, opposition parties risk further marginalisation as the NPP consolidates its hold on both the presidency and parliament.

Context and Political Significance

The call for unity comes at a critical juncture for Sri Lanka, as the country continues its economic recovery following the devastating 2022 financial crisis. Key decisions on IMF loan conditions, debt restructuring, and public sector reform are expected to shape the political climate in the months ahead.

Political analysts note that while the sentiment behind Wickremesinghe's appeal is understandable, translating it into practical cooperation among rival parties remains a formidable challenge given longstanding personal and ideological differences.

Whether the former president's call will gain traction among opposition leaders remains to be seen, but it signals an awareness that the current political moment demands a more organised and principled challenge to the government's agenda.