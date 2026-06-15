Trump Declares US-Iran Nuclear Agreement 'All Signed' in Major Diplomatic Breakthrough

Historic Deal Reached After Months of Tensions

United States President Donald Trump has announced that a landmark agreement between Washington and Tehran has been formally signed, bringing an end to a prolonged period of conflict that stretched over 100 days between the two nations.

Trump Confirms Agreement in Place

Trump made the announcement with confidence, stating that the deal was "all signed," signalling what could be a significant turning point in the long and troubled relationship between the United States and Iran. The agreement is understood to be aimed at resolving the core disputes that have kept the two countries at odds for an extended period.

What the Deal Could Mean

While full details of the agreement are still emerging, the development represents one of the most consequential diplomatic moves in recent American foreign policy. Key areas expected to be addressed by the deal include:

The curtailment of Iran's nuclear programme activities

The easing or removal of longstanding economic sanctions imposed on Iran

Restoration of a degree of diplomatic engagement between the two nations

Regional and Global Implications

The announcement is being closely watched by governments and analysts around the world, including in South Asia and the broader Indo-Pacific region. A reduction in tensions between Washington and Tehran could have wide-ranging effects on global oil markets, regional security dynamics in the Middle East, and international diplomatic alignments.

For Sri Lanka, which relies heavily on imported fuel and maintains trade ties sensitive to Middle Eastern stability, any shift in the geopolitical landscape of that region carries economic significance.

Trump described the agreement as being "all signed," though official documentation and further details from both governments were still being awaited at the time of the announcement.

A Long Road to Agreement

Relations between the United States and Iran have been fraught with hostility for decades, marked by sanctions, proxy conflicts, and repeated failures of diplomatic engagement. The period immediately preceding this deal saw over 100 days of active conflict and heightened tensions, making the reported agreement all the more significant if it holds.

Further details are expected to emerge as both governments formally present the terms of the signed accord to their respective publics and the international community.

Related Video