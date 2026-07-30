Christian Children in Sri Lanka Reportedly Targeted in Religiously Motivated Attacks

Christian children in Sri Lanka are facing targeted harassment and intimidation, according to recent reports highlighting growing concerns over religious freedom in the island nation.

Advocacy groups monitoring the situation have raised alarms about incidents in which minors from Christian families have been subjected to pressure, threats, and other forms of hostility believed to be motivated by their faith. The reports have drawn renewed attention to the vulnerability of religious minorities in Sri Lanka, particularly in certain regional communities where tensions have periodically surfaced over the years.

A Pattern of Concern

While Sri Lanka's constitution formally guarantees freedom of religion, Christian communities — particularly evangelical and Protestant groups — have long reported difficulties operating freely in some parts of the country. The targeting of children marks an especially troubling development, as it suggests that pressure is being applied not only to adults practising their faith but also to the youngest and most vulnerable members of these communities.

Religious freedom observers note that such incidents can have a lasting psychological impact on affected children and their families, often discouraging open practice of faith and creating a climate of fear within minority communities.

Calls for Action

Concerned organisations are urging Sri Lankan authorities to investigate the reported incidents thoroughly and ensure that the rights of all children, regardless of religious background, are protected under the law.

Sri Lanka is home to a predominantly Buddhist population, with Christians accounting for approximately seven percent of the island's residents. Christian communities have historically coexisted alongside other faith groups, though incidents of friction have been documented periodically, particularly involving newer or smaller congregations.

Religious liberty advocates are calling on the government to reaffirm its commitment to constitutional protections and take concrete steps to prevent further incidents targeting minority faith communities, including their children.