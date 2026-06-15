Trump Claims Nuclear Deal Reached With Iran, Strait of Hormuz Set to Reopen

United States President Donald Trump has announced that Washington and Tehran have reached a landmark agreement, signalling a significant shift in one of the world's most closely watched geopolitical standoffs.

Blockade Lifted as Part of Agreement

As part of the deal, Trump confirmed that the United States will lift its blockade on Iran, a move that had been a central point of contention between the two nations. The announcement marks a dramatic development in the long-running tensions between Washington and the Islamic Republic.

Strait of Hormuz to Reopen

Among the most consequential elements of the agreement is the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, the critical maritime chokepoint through which a significant portion of the world's oil supply passes. The strait's closure had raised serious concerns among global energy markets and nations heavily dependent on Middle Eastern oil imports.

What This Means for Sri Lanka

The development carries notable implications for Sri Lanka, which relies heavily on oil imports and remains vulnerable to fluctuations in global energy prices. A reopening of the Strait of Hormuz could help stabilise fuel costs at a time when the island nation continues to manage the economic pressures of its ongoing recovery.

The US blockade on Iran will be removed under the terms of the deal

The Strait of Hormuz, a vital global oil transit route, is set to reopen

Global energy markets are expected to respond to the announcement

Further details of the agreement, including any conditions tied to Iran's nuclear programme, are yet to be formally disclosed. The international community is watching closely as both governments move toward implementing the terms of what could prove to be a defining diplomatic breakthrough.

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