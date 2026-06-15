Sri Lanka Records 5.1% GDP Growth in First Quarter of 2026

Sri Lanka's economy has maintained its recovery momentum, with the country recording a GDP growth rate of 5.1 percent in the first quarter of 2026, according to the Department of Census and Statistics.

Economy Continues Upward Trajectory

The latest figures from the Department of Census and Statistics confirm that Sri Lanka's gross domestic product expanded by 5.1 percent during the January to March period of 2026, reflecting continued positive economic momentum following the country's prolonged recovery from its historic financial crisis.

The growth estimate signals that the island nation's economy is sustaining the upward trajectory it has charted over recent quarters, offering fresh encouragement to policymakers, investors, and ordinary Sri Lankans who have weathered years of economic hardship.

A Milestone in the Recovery Journey

Sri Lanka plunged into its worst economic crisis in decades in 2022, marked by severe foreign exchange shortages, skyrocketing inflation, and widespread fuel and essential goods scarcities. The country subsequently entered into a restructuring programme with the International Monetary Fund and embarked on a challenging path of fiscal consolidation and economic reform.

The posting of a 5.1 percent growth rate in the first quarter of 2026 is seen as a further indicator that those reform efforts are beginning to yield tangible results for the broader economy.

Further detailed breakdowns by sector are expected to be released by the Department of Census and Statistics in due course.