Sri Lanka Economy Grows 5.1% in First Quarter of 2026, Official Data Shows

Sri Lanka's economy has recorded a significant year-on-year growth of 5.1 percent in the first quarter of 2026, according to the latest official figures, signalling continued momentum in the island nation's economic recovery.

GDP Figures at a Glance

Measured at constant 2015 prices, the country's Gross Domestic Product rose to Rs. 3,652,503 million during the January to March period of 2026, up from Rs. 3,476,664 million recorded during the same quarter of the previous year.

The positive growth figure represents a meaningful expansion in output and adds to growing confidence that Sri Lanka's economy is on a sustained recovery path following the severe economic crisis the country endured in recent years.

A Milestone for Recovery

The 5.1 percent growth rate marks a notable achievement for an economy that was brought to its knees by a foreign exchange crisis, soaring inflation, and widespread shortages of fuel, medicine, and essential goods not long ago. Policymakers and economists have pointed to fiscal consolidation efforts, improved foreign reserves, and a gradual restoration of investor confidence as key drivers behind the turnaround.

The first-quarter data provides an early but encouraging indicator of how the broader economy may perform throughout the remainder of 2026, with analysts likely to monitor subsequent quarters closely to assess whether this growth trajectory can be maintained.

The figures were reported based on constant price calculations using 2015 as the base year, a standard methodology used to measure real economic growth by removing the effects of inflation from the comparison.