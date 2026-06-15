National Hospital to Get Towering Rs. 12 Billion Heart Treatment Centre

Sri Lanka is set to receive a landmark upgrade in cardiac healthcare, with plans unveiled for a state-of-the-art 16-storey Heart Treatment Centre to be constructed within the premises of the National Hospital of Sri Lanka in Colombo.

A Landmark Investment in Cardiac Care

The ambitious project, estimated to cost Rs. 12 billion, represents one of the most significant investments in public healthcare infrastructure the country has seen in recent years. Once completed, the towering facility is expected to dramatically expand the nation's capacity to diagnose, treat, and manage heart disease — one of the leading causes of death among Sri Lankans.

The proposed centre will be equipped with advanced medical technology and modern facilities designed to meet the growing demand for specialised cardiac treatment across the island. Currently, patients requiring complex heart procedures often face long waiting periods due to limited capacity at existing public health institutions.

Addressing a Growing Public Health Crisis

Cardiovascular disease continues to place an enormous burden on Sri Lanka's public health system. Medical professionals and health advocates have long called for greater investment in dedicated cardiac facilities, particularly within the public sector, where the majority of Sri Lankans seek treatment.

The centre will be built within the existing National Hospital complex in Colombo

The structure will rise to 16 storeys, housing advanced cardiac treatment units

Total estimated project cost stands at Rs. 12 billion

Strengthening the National Hospital's Role

The National Hospital of Sri Lanka, the country's largest and busiest public hospital, has historically served as the primary referral centre for critical and complex medical cases from all provinces. The addition of a dedicated heart treatment tower is expected to further cement its role as the cornerstone of the nation's public healthcare network.

The planned facility signals a decisive step toward modernising Sri Lanka's public health infrastructure and ensuring that life-saving cardiac care is accessible to all citizens, regardless of their economic background.

Further details regarding the project timeline, funding arrangements, and construction commencement are expected to be announced by health authorities in the coming weeks.

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