Israel Aerospace Industries to Keep Sri Lanka's Kfir Fighter Jets Airborne

Sri Lanka's ageing but iconic Kfir fighter jets are set to remain operational, following a support agreement with Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), the state-owned defence giant behind the original aircraft.

A Lifeline for the Ageing Fleet

The Israeli aerospace firm has committed to providing the necessary technical support and maintenance services to keep the Sri Lanka Air Force's Kfir fleet flying. The move ensures that one of the island nation's most recognised combat aircraft will continue to serve its operational role despite the platform's advanced age.

The Kfir, a supersonic jet fighter developed by Israel in the 1970s, has been a cornerstone of Sri Lanka's air power for decades. The aircraft gained particular prominence during the country's long civil conflict, where it was deployed in strike missions against Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam targets.

Israel Aerospace Industries Steps In

Israel Aerospace Industries, which originally designed and manufactured the Kfir, is uniquely positioned to extend the aircraft's service life. The company's involvement is expected to address ongoing maintenance challenges that naturally accompany operating a decades-old platform, ensuring the jets remain airworthy and combat-capable.

For the Sri Lanka Air Force, retaining the Kfir represents both a practical and symbolic commitment to maintaining a credible fast-jet capability without the immediate burden of sourcing and funding an entirely new fleet of supersonic aircraft.

Strategic Significance

The continued operation of the Kfir underscores the enduring defence relationship between Sri Lanka and Israel, a partnership that stretches back several decades and has encompassed a range of military equipment and technology transfers.

Defence analysts have noted that keeping an existing, well-understood platform operational is often a cost-effective strategy for smaller air forces, particularly when original manufacturer support is available. IAI's willingness to sustain the programme provides Sri Lanka with a degree of certainty in its air defence planning.

No specific figures regarding the financial scope of the support arrangement have been publicly disclosed at this stage.

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