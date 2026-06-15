Israel Aerospace Industries Completes Major Upgrade of Sri Lanka Air Force's Kfir Fighter Jets

IAI Delivers Modernised Combat Aircraft to Sri Lanka

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has successfully completed an upgrade programme for the Sri Lanka Air Force's fleet of Kfir combat fighter jets, marking a significant milestone in the island nation's defence capabilities.

What the Upgrade Involves

The Kfir, a battle-proven supersonic fighter jet developed originally by IAI, has undergone comprehensive modernisation work as part of the programme. The upgrade is designed to extend the operational lifespan of the aircraft while significantly enhancing their combat effectiveness and mission readiness.

IAI, one of Israel's leading defence and aerospace manufacturers, is widely regarded as a global authority in the refurbishment and modernisation of aging military aircraft, breathing new life into platforms that continue to serve air forces around the world.

Significance for the Sri Lanka Air Force

The completion of this upgrade represents a notable boost for the Sri Lanka Air Force, reinforcing its capacity to maintain a credible aerial defence posture. The Kfir jets have formed an important component of Sri Lanka's air combat capability, and their modernisation ensures they remain operationally relevant in the years ahead.

Enhanced avionics and cockpit systems

Improved weapons integration capabilities

Extended airframe service life

Upgraded mission systems for greater combat effectiveness

Sri Lanka–Israel Defence Ties

This successful collaboration between IAI and the Sri Lanka Air Force reflects the enduring defence relationship between Sri Lanka and Israel. The two countries have maintained cooperation across various aspects of military technology and equipment over the years.

The completion of the Kfir upgrade programme underlines Sri Lanka's continued commitment to maintaining a modern and capable air force, even as the country navigates broader economic and strategic challenges in the region.

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