Gammanpila Threatens Court Action Over A/L Exam Scheduling Dispute

Former Member of Parliament and Pivithuru Hela Urumaya leader Udaya Gammanpila has issued a stark warning to authorities, threatening to pursue legal action if the upcoming Advanced Level examinations are not postponed.

Gammanpila, a prominent opposition figure known for his outspoken political stances, made the warning public as concerns mount over the readiness of students and the conditions under which the high-stakes national examination is scheduled to be held.

A Warning to Authorities

The former MP made clear that if the relevant authorities fail to act on demands to reschedule the A/L examinations, he would not hesitate to seek relief through the courts. The warning signals an escalating tension between opposition political figures and the government over the management of one of Sri Lanka's most critical academic milestones.

The Advanced Level examination holds enormous significance for Sri Lankan students, as its results determine university entrance and, by extension, the professional futures of hundreds of thousands of young people across the island.

Concerns Over Student Welfare

Critics have raised questions about whether students have been given adequate time and resources to prepare, particularly in the context of ongoing challenges facing the education sector. Gammanpila's intervention reflects broader anxieties among parents, educators, and students about the fairness of proceeding with the examination under current circumstances.

The threat of court action adds significant pressure on the Department of Examinations and the Ministry of Education to address these concerns transparently and without delay.

No immediate official response from the examinations authorities had been issued at the time of this report.

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