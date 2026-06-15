Former Minister Vijith Wijayamuni Soysa Reports to FCID for Questioning

Former Sri Lankan Minister Vijith Wijayamuni Soysa appeared before the Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID) for questioning, officials confirmed.

The ex-minister presented himself at the FCID office as part of an ongoing investigation, marking yet another instance of a former government official being summoned by the country's principal financial crimes unit.

FCID Continues Scrutiny of Former Officials

The Financial Crimes Investigation Division has remained active in its pursuit of accountability among former political figures, calling in individuals connected to various financial irregularity probes. Soysa's appearance before the division adds to a growing list of ex-ministers and senior officials who have faced questioning in recent months.

The FCID, which operates under the purview of the Sri Lanka Police, is tasked with investigating allegations of financial fraud, misappropriation of public funds, and other economic offences involving public officials.

Background

Vijith Wijayamuni Soysa previously served as a cabinet minister and has been a prominent figure in Sri Lankan political circles. The specific nature of the allegations or the details of the investigation for which he was summoned have not been officially disclosed at this stage.

Authorities have not yet indicated whether further appearances or formal charges are expected to follow the questioning session. The FCID is expected to make a determination based on the information gathered during the inquiry.

Sri Lankan authorities have in recent years intensified efforts to investigate financial misconduct linked to former government administrations, with the FCID playing a central role in those proceedings.