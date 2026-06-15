Colombo Bourse Climbs as US-Iran Deal Lifts Global Market Sentiment

Local Equities Gain Ground on Positive International Developments

Sri Lanka's stock market edged higher on Thursday, buoyed by improved global investor sentiment following reports of a nuclear agreement being reached between the United States and Iran, which helped ease geopolitical tensions that had been weighing on financial markets worldwide.

Positive Momentum on the CSE

The Colombo Stock Exchange reflected the broader optimism seen across Asian and emerging markets, with key indices trending upward as traders responded favourably to the diplomatic breakthrough. The easing of tensions between Washington and Tehran was seen as a signal that global energy markets and international trade conditions could stabilise in the near term.

Investors on the local bourse took their cue from the positive international backdrop, with buying interest returning to selected counters that had faced pressure in recent sessions amid global uncertainty.

Global Context Driving Local Gains

The US-Iran agreement, widely anticipated to have implications for global oil supply and pricing, helped reduce fears of an energy-driven inflation spike — a concern that has been particularly relevant for import-dependent economies such as Sri Lanka. Lower oil price pressures could offer some relief to the country's trade balance and ease cost pressures on businesses.

Market analysts noted that while domestic fundamentals continue to drive long-term investment decisions on the CSE, short-term sentiment remains sensitive to global geopolitical developments, particularly those affecting energy and commodity markets.

Cautious Optimism Among Market Participants

Despite the positive session, market observers urged caution, noting that the full details and durability of the US-Iran agreement would need to be assessed before any sustained rally could be expected. Sri Lanka's equity market, still on a recovery path following the country's economic crisis, remains vulnerable to external shocks as well as domestic fiscal and monetary developments.

Investors will be closely watching both international news flow and upcoming domestic economic indicators as they position their portfolios in the weeks ahead.