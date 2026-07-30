Mount Lavinia Attempted Murder Investigation Leads to Arrest of 48-Year-Old Woman

Authorities have made a significant breakthrough in an attempted murder case reported in the Mount Lavinia area, with the Western Province South Crime Investigation Division apprehending a 48-year-old female suspect in connection with the incident.

Suspect Taken Into Custody

The arrest was carried out by officers attached to the Western Province South Crime Investigation Division, who had been actively pursuing leads in the case. The 48-year-old woman was identified as a key suspect linked to the attempted murder and was taken into custody following the investigation.

Investigation Ongoing

The Crime Investigation Division is continuing its inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the attempted murder, and further details are expected to emerge as the case progresses through the legal process.

Authorities have not ruled out the possibility of additional arrests as investigators work to establish the full extent of the involvement of all parties connected to the incident.

The suspect is expected to be produced before the relevant courts in due course, as the Western Province South Crime Investigation Division proceeds with formal legal proceedings in the matter.