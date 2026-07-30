Anglican Church of Sri Lanka Speaks Out Against Proposal to Raise Retirement Age for Judges

The Anglican Church of Sri Lanka has formally voiced its opposition to a proposed move that would extend the mandatory retirement age of judges, adding a significant religious voice to the growing debate surrounding judicial independence in the country.

Church Raises Concerns Over Judicial Independence

The Anglican Church, one of Sri Lanka's prominent Christian denominations, has taken a firm stance against the proposal, signalling that the matter extends beyond legal circles and has drawn concern from civil society and religious institutions alike.

The Church's opposition reflects broader anxieties that extending the retirement age of judges could potentially compromise the independence and impartiality of the judiciary, a cornerstone of any functioning democracy.

A Question of Institutional Integrity

Critics of the proposal argue that altering the retirement age of sitting or future judges through legislative or executive action risks creating avenues for political influence over the bench. Observers note that such changes, if implemented without sufficient safeguards, could undermine public trust in Sri Lanka's judicial system at a time when the country is striving to restore confidence in its institutions.

The Anglican Church has officially registered its opposition to the proposed retirement age extension for judges.

The move has sparked wider debate about the safeguarding of judicial independence in Sri Lanka.

Religious and civil society groups are increasingly engaging with governance and constitutional reform matters.

Broader Implications for Sri Lanka

The Church's position underscores a wider sentiment among Sri Lankan civil society that constitutional and judicial reforms must be approached with transparency and caution. As the nation continues its post-economic crisis recovery, maintaining robust and independent institutions is widely seen as essential to long-term stability and good governance.

It remains to be seen how lawmakers will respond to the mounting opposition from religious, legal, and civil society quarters regarding this contentious proposal.

Related Video