Singapore Slaps French Teen With $465 Fine After Vending Machine Licking Stunt Goes Viral

A French teenager has been handed a substantial fine by Singapore authorities after a video of him licking a straw and placing it back into an iJooz orange juice vending machine spread rapidly across social media, drawing widespread public outrage.

The Incident That Sparked Public Anger

The youth was filmed performing the unhygienic act at one of the automated fresh-squeeze juice machines commonly found in Singapore's shopping malls and public spaces. After licking the straw, he returned it to the machine, potentially exposing future customers to contamination. The clip quickly went viral, triggering strong condemnation from members of the public and prompting authorities to act swiftly.

Authorities Move Fast

Singapore's authorities identified and penalised the teenager, issuing a fine of 630 Singapore dollars, equivalent to approximately US$465. The case highlighted the city-state's reputation for enforcing strict public hygiene and conduct standards, laws that apply equally to tourists and foreign visitors as they do to residents and citizens.

A Warning to Others

The incident serves as a stark reminder that behaviour considered a harmless prank by some can carry serious legal consequences in Singapore. Authorities have consistently maintained a zero-tolerance approach to acts that threaten public health and safety.

Singapore has long been known for its firm stance on public hygiene, with offences ranging from littering to food tampering carrying penalties that often surprise foreign visitors unfamiliar with the country's legal framework.

Concerns Over Food Safety

The iJooz machines, which are popular among locals and tourists for dispensing freshly squeezed orange juice, rely on trust and hygiene standards to maintain their appeal. The deliberate tampering of shared equipment raises legitimate concerns about food safety and public health in high-footfall environments.

The teenager was a French national visiting Singapore at the time of the incident.

The fine imposed amounted to approximately US$465 or 630 Singapore dollars.

The video gained significant traction on social media before authorities intervened.

iJooz machines are widely used in Singapore's malls and transit hubs.

For Sri Lankan travellers and expatriates living in Singapore, the case is a timely reminder to remain mindful of local laws and standards of public conduct when abroad, particularly in countries where enforcement is swift and penalties are firm.

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