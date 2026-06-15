CID Opens Investigation Into Contempt of Court Allegations Against Dilith Jayaweera, Wimal Weerawansa and Udaya Gammanpila

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has confirmed to the Colombo Fort Magistrate's Court that a formal investigation has been launched against six individuals, including prominent political figures and media personalities, over allegations of contempt of court.

High-Profile Names Under Scrutiny

Among those facing investigation are well-known figures Dilith Jayaweera, politician and businessman, Wimal Weerawansa, leader of the National Freedom Front, and Udaya Gammanpila, former Minister and leader of the Pivithuru Hela Urumaya party. The CID made this disclosure before the Colombo Fort Magistrate's Court, signalling a significant development in what is shaping up to be a closely watched legal matter.

CID Confirms Probe to Court

Investigators from the CID formally notified the court that proceedings have commenced against the six named individuals in connection with the contempt of court allegations. The move underscores the seriousness with which authorities are treating the matter, as contempt of court carries potential legal consequences including fines and imprisonment.

The development has drawn considerable public attention given the national profiles of those implicated. All three prominent figures have been vocal critics in various political and media spheres, and the investigation is expected to attract significant scrutiny from both legal observers and the wider public.

Legal Process Underway

The case is being heard before the Colombo Fort Magistrate's Court, one of the country's busiest and most prominent lower courts. While the CID has initiated the investigation, further details regarding the specific nature of the alleged contempt and the circumstances surrounding the case are expected to emerge as proceedings continue.

Legal experts note that contempt of court proceedings are taken seriously within Sri Lanka's judicial framework, and investigations involving public figures of this stature are relatively uncommon, making this case a matter of significant public interest.

Further updates are anticipated as the CID progresses with its investigation and the matter returns before the court in the coming weeks.

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