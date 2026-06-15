CID Names Former MP Pillayan as Suspect in 2008 Eastern Province Killings

Tamil Makkal Viduthalai Pulikal (TMVP) leader and former parliamentarian Sivanesathurai Chandrakanthan, commonly known as Pillayan, has been formally named as a suspect in connection with a series of murders that took place in the Eastern Province in 2008, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) informed court.

CID Presents Findings Before Court

The CID made the disclosure during court proceedings, revealing that investigations had led authorities to identify Pillayan as a suspect in the killings that occurred during a turbulent period in Sri Lanka's Eastern Province. The former parliamentarian, who once led the breakaway TMVP faction, now finds himself at the centre of a renewed criminal inquiry into crimes committed over a decade and a half ago.

The development marks a significant step in efforts to bring accountability for acts of violence that took place in the east during the final years of Sri Lanka's civil conflict.

Background on Pillayan

Pillayan rose to prominence as a key figure in the TMVP, a militant group that broke away from the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) under the leadership of Vinayagamoorthy Muralitharan, known as Karuna Amman. Following the military's recapture of the Eastern Province from the LTTE, Pillayan served as Chief Minister of the Eastern Provincial Council and later as a member of parliament.

Despite his political career, Pillayan has faced persistent allegations of involvement in serious crimes during the armed conflict era. He has previously been detained and questioned in connection with other criminal investigations, including the murder of parliamentarian Joseph Pararajasingham in 2005.

Significance for Eastern Province Victims

For many families in the Eastern Province who lost loved ones during the violence of 2008, the CID's latest move in court represents a long-awaited moment in the pursuit of justice. Human rights advocates have consistently called on Sri Lankan authorities to ensure that those responsible for wartime and conflict-era atrocities are held fully accountable under the law, regardless of their political status or affiliations.

The case is expected to proceed before the courts in the coming weeks, with the CID continuing its investigations into the circumstances surrounding the murders.

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