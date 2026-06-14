UN Anti-Torture Subcommittee Set to Launch Official Visit to Sri Lanka

A United Nations subcommittee specialising in the prevention of torture is scheduled to commence an official visit to Sri Lanka, marking a significant moment in the country's ongoing engagement with international human rights mechanisms.

Purpose of the Visit

The UN Subcommittee on Prevention of Torture (SPT) is mandated to inspect places of detention and advise governments on strengthening safeguards against the mistreatment of individuals in custody. The visit signals continued international scrutiny of Sri Lanka's detention facilities and broader human rights framework.

What the Subcommittee Does

Operating under the Optional Protocol to the Convention Against Torture (OPCAT), the SPT carries out the following key functions during country visits:

Conducting unannounced inspections of prisons, police stations, and other detention centres

Meeting with detainees, government officials, and civil society representatives

Providing confidential recommendations to host governments on improving conditions of detention

Supporting the work of national preventive mechanisms established under OPCAT

Significance for Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka has faced persistent calls from international bodies to address allegations of torture and ill-treatment of persons in state custody. This visit presents the government with an opportunity to demonstrate transparency and its commitment to upholding international human rights obligations.

The visit by the UN Subcommittee on Prevention of Torture represents a critical checkpoint for Sri Lanka as it continues to navigate its human rights commitments on the world stage.

Authorities are expected to cooperate fully with the visiting delegation, granting access to detention facilities across the country as required under the protocols to which Sri Lanka is a signatory.

Further details regarding the duration of the visit and specific locations to be inspected are expected to emerge as the delegation begins its work on the ground.