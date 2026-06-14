Two Organised Crime Suspects Nabbed at Bandaranaike Airport Following Abu Dhabi Deportation

Two men with alleged ties to organised crime and drug trafficking networks were arrested upon their arrival at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) after being deported from Abu Dhabi, authorities confirmed.

Who Are the Suspects?

The individuals taken into custody have been identified as Modara Chathura, the brother of known criminal figure Modara Nipun, and a second suspect named Blomendal Sanka. Both men are believed to be associates of established criminal and narcotics trafficking operations operating within Sri Lanka.

Arrested on Arrival

Security personnel were on alert at BIA ahead of the deportation flight, allowing officers to move swiftly and detain both suspects the moment they set foot on Sri Lankan soil. The arrests were the result of coordinated intelligence efforts between local law enforcement and authorities in the United Arab Emirates.

Connections to Wider Criminal Networks

The detention of Modara Chathura is considered particularly significant given his family connection to Modara Nipun, a name well known to Sri Lankan law enforcement in relation to organised crime. Investigators are expected to question both suspects in connection with ongoing criminal probes into drug trafficking and related offences.

Authorities have indicated that further investigations are underway as police seek to dismantle the broader criminal networks to which the two men are allegedly linked.

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