New Dengue Strain Driving Surge in Cases Across Sri Lanka, Deputy Health Minister Warns

A previously unfamiliar strain of the dengue virus is responsible for the alarming rise in dengue fever cases currently being reported across Sri Lanka, Deputy Health Minister has revealed, raising fresh concerns about the country's ability to contain the outbreak.

New Strain Identified as Key Factor

The Deputy Health Minister confirmed that health authorities have identified a new dengue strain as the primary driver behind the current surge, which has seen case numbers climb significantly in recent weeks. The emergence of a new strain complicates containment efforts, as existing immunity among the population may offer little protection against an unfamiliar variant of the virus.

Sri Lanka has long battled recurring dengue outbreaks, particularly during and after the monsoon season when stagnant water provides ideal breeding conditions for the Aedes aegypti mosquito, the principal carrier of the virus. However, the identification of a new strain adds an additional layer of urgency to the current situation.

Public Health Authorities on Alert

Health officials are urging the public to take immediate preventive measures to curb the spread of the disease. Authorities have stressed the importance of eliminating mosquito breeding grounds around homes, workplaces, and schools.

Key precautions recommended by health officials include:

Removing stagnant water from containers, flower pots, and discarded tyres

Using mosquito repellents and wearing protective clothing

Ensuring proper covering of water storage tanks

Seeking immediate medical attention upon experiencing symptoms such as high fever, severe headaches, and body pain

Hospitals Under Pressure

The surge in infections has placed considerable strain on hospitals and healthcare facilities around the island, with ward admissions increasing steadily. Medical professionals have called for heightened vigilance, warning that dengue can escalate rapidly into a life-threatening condition if not diagnosed and treated promptly.

Health authorities are appealing to all Sri Lankans to treat dengue prevention as a collective responsibility, emphasising that community-level action is essential to bringing the current outbreak under control.

The Ministry of Health is continuing to monitor the situation closely and has pledged to provide updated guidance to the public as more information about the new strain becomes available.