GCE O/L Exam Results 2025 Expected to Be Released Next Week, Says Deputy Education Minister

Students who sat the 2025 G.C.E. Ordinary Level Examination will not have to wait much longer, as the Deputy Minister of Education has confirmed that results are expected to be released next week.

Anxious Wait Nearly Over for Thousands of Students

The announcement has brought relief to hundreds of thousands of students across Sri Lanka who have been eagerly awaiting their results following the completion of the national examination. The G.C.E. Ordinary Level examination is one of the most significant academic milestones in a Sri Lankan student's educational journey, determining pathways to Advanced Level studies and future career opportunities.

Official Confirmation from the Deputy Minister

The Deputy Minister of Education made the announcement, indicating that the Department of Examinations has been working to finalise and process the results in preparation for the upcoming release. While an exact date has not yet been officially confirmed, students and parents are advised to stay alert for further updates from the Department of Examinations.

How to Access Results

Once released, students will be able to access their results through the following official channels:

The Department of Examinations official website

The Doenets.lk online results portal

School-level result distribution as coordinated by the Department

Advice for Students

Education authorities have encouraged students to remain calm and to access their results only through official government platforms in order to avoid misinformation or fraudulent third-party websites that may circulate false results during this period.

The Department of Examinations is expected to issue a formal announcement confirming the precise release date in the coming days. Students and parents are urged to monitor official government communication channels for the latest updates.

Related Video