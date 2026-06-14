Colombo Makes History as Over 5,000 Bharatanatyam Dancers Shatter Guinness World Record

Sri Lanka's capital Colombo has etched its name in the record books after more than 5,000 Bharatanatyam dancers gathered in a spectacular display of classical Indian dance to claim a coveted Guinness World Record.

A Landmark Cultural Achievement

The remarkable feat, achieved in Colombo, brought together thousands of dancers in what became one of the most breathtaking cultural events the island nation has witnessed in recent memory. The mass performance of Bharatanatyam, one of the oldest and most revered classical dance forms originating from South India, drew widespread admiration from those in attendance.

With over 5,000 performers moving in coordinated artistic expression, the event successfully met the stringent requirements set by Guinness World Records officials to officially certify the achievement.

A Celebration of Shared Heritage

Bharatanatyam holds deep cultural significance for Sri Lanka's Tamil community, and this record-setting gathering served as a powerful celebration of that heritage on an international stage. The event highlighted the rich artistic traditions that form an integral part of Sri Lanka's diverse cultural identity.

The sheer scale of the performance, involving thousands of dancers performing in unison, underscored the depth of commitment among participants who came together to make this historic moment a reality.

Pride for Sri Lanka

The achievement is expected to draw significant attention to Colombo as a city capable of hosting large-scale, world-class cultural events. For the Sri Lankan Tamil community in particular, the record represents a proud moment of global recognition for a classical art form they have long cherished and preserved across generations.

The Guinness World Record certification places Colombo firmly on the world cultural map and stands as a testament to the organisational effort and artistic dedication that made the event possible.

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