President Dissanayake Holds Talks With CHEC Chairman Over Colombo Port City Development

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has held high-level discussions with senior representatives of the China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC), as Sri Lanka moves to advance its ambitious Colombo Port City development agenda.

Meeting With CHEC Leadership

The President received CHEC Chairman Bai Yinzhan along with a company delegation, signalling continued engagement between the Sri Lankan government and one of the key players behind the landmark Port City project on the Colombo waterfront.

The discussions are understood to have centred on the progress and future direction of the Colombo Port City, which stands as one of the most significant foreign-backed infrastructure undertakings in the country's recent history.

A Project of National Importance

The Colombo Port City, constructed on reclaimed land adjacent to the historic Galle Face Green, has long been positioned as a transformative economic zone intended to attract international investment, financial services, and global business activity to Sri Lanka.

CHEC has played a central role in the development of the project, and the latest meeting reflects the current administration's intent to maintain and strengthen those ties as it charts a course for the country's economic recovery and growth.

Government's Development Focus

President Dissanayake's engagement with the Chinese delegation underscores the government's broader strategy of leveraging major infrastructure partnerships to stimulate investment and create economic opportunities for Sri Lankans.

The meeting is expected to pave the way for further dialogue on investment frameworks, project timelines, and the overall development blueprint for the Port City precinct in the months ahead.