Parliamentary Finance Panel Puts Central Bank Officials on the Spot Over NDB Fraud Failures

Sri Lanka's Committee on Public Finance (CoPF) has launched a rigorous interrogation of Central Bank officials, demanding answers over serious oversight failures that allowed a major financial fraud at the National Development Bank (NDB) to go undetected for an extended period.

A Sophisticated Fraud That Slipped Through the Cracks

The scandal surrounding NDB has drawn sharp attention from lawmakers and financial watchdogs alike, with investigators describing it as one of the most elaborate and long-running cases of insider financial crime in Sri Lanka's corporate history. The sheer sophistication of the scheme has raised uncomfortable questions about the effectiveness of regulatory mechanisms designed to safeguard the country's banking sector.

Members of the CoPF pressed Central Bank representatives hard during the parliamentary session, seeking clarity on why warning signs were missed and what systemic weaknesses allowed the fraud to persist over such a prolonged period without triggering alarm within the country's primary financial regulatory body.

Lawmakers Demand Accountability

Committee members did not hold back in their criticism, questioning whether the Central Bank's supervision and monitoring frameworks were adequate to detect insider threats of this nature. The grilling reflected mounting frustration among parliamentarians over what they perceive as a failure of institutional responsibility at the highest levels of financial oversight.

The committee questioned the frequency and rigour of Central Bank inspections of NDB operations

Officials were asked to explain gaps in real-time monitoring systems

Lawmakers sought details on when the Central Bank first became aware of irregularities

Questions were raised about whether internal whistleblowing mechanisms had functioned correctly

Broader Implications for Sri Lanka's Banking Sector

The NDB case has sent a wave of concern through Sri Lanka's financial community, with analysts warning that the revelations could undermine public confidence in the banking sector at a time when the country is still navigating a delicate economic recovery. The fact that insiders were allegedly able to orchestrate such a complex scheme over an extended timeline points to deep-rooted vulnerabilities that regulators will now be compelled to address.

The scam is being described as one of the most sophisticated, long-running insider financial crimes in Sri Lanka's corporate history, raising urgent questions about the robustness of the nation's regulatory architecture.

The Central Bank officials who appeared before the committee are expected to submit a detailed formal response outlining corrective measures and a roadmap for strengthening supervisory protocols. The CoPF has indicated that it will continue its scrutiny of the matter until satisfactory accountability mechanisms are established and reforms are put in place to prevent a recurrence of such a damaging episode in Sri Lanka's banking history.

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