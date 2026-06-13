Bangladesh Cricketer Nayeem Hasan Allegedly Beaten by Police in Chattogram

Bangladesh off-spinner Nayeem Hasan has allegedly been assaulted by police officers in the port city of Chattogram, in an incident that has sent shockwaves through the country's cricketing circles and sparked widespread outrage on social media.

Incident Unfolds on Friday Night

The attack is said to have taken place late on Friday night as the young cricketer was making his way home in Chattogram. According to reports, Nayeem was confronted by a group of policemen who allegedly subjected him to physical assault without apparent justification.

Details surrounding the exact circumstances that led to the alleged confrontation remain unclear, but the incident has drawn immediate and intense attention given Nayeem's status as a prominent member of the Bangladesh national cricket team.

Outcry From the Cricketing Community

News of the alleged assault has prompted strong reactions from fans, fellow cricketers, and sports officials across Bangladesh. Many have called for a swift and transparent investigation into the conduct of the officers involved.

The incident reportedly occurred in Chattogram on a Friday night

Nayeem Hasan is a recognised member of the Bangladesh national cricket squad

The cricketer was allegedly assaulted while travelling home

No official police statement had been issued at the time of initial reporting

Calls for Accountability

Critics have pointed to the incident as a troubling example of the misuse of authority, with many questioning how a nationally recognised sportsman could allegedly be subjected to such treatment by law enforcement officers.

The incident raises serious concerns about the conduct of those entrusted with maintaining public safety and order.

Authorities in Chattogram have yet to issue a formal public response addressing the allegations. It is expected that cricket board officials and relevant law enforcement bodies will face mounting pressure to provide clarity and ensure accountability in the days ahead.

Nayeem Hasan, known for his contributions to Bangladesh cricket as a promising spin-bowling talent, has not yet made a formal public statement regarding the alleged incident. Further developments are anticipated as the story continues to unfold.

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