Sri Lanka Plans to Extend Judges' Tenure Amid Growing Concerns Over Judicial Independence

Government Moves Forward With Judicial Tenure Extension Plans

Sri Lanka is moving ahead with plans to extend the tenure of judges, even as concerns mount over the potential impact such a move could have on the independence of the country's judiciary.

Questions Over Separation of Powers

Critics and legal observers have raised alarms that extending the service periods of sitting judges through executive or legislative action could undermine the fundamental principle of judicial independence — a cornerstone of democratic governance and the rule of law in Sri Lanka.

The judiciary's ability to function free from political interference has long been regarded as essential to ensuring fair and impartial justice for all citizens. Any measure that places judges in a position of dependence on the goodwill of the government of the day risks compromising that impartiality, legal experts warn.

Government Pushes Ahead Despite Criticism

Despite the reservations being voiced by various quarters, the Sri Lankan authorities appear determined to proceed with the proposed tenure extensions. Proponents of the move argue that continuity on the bench can serve the interests of judicial efficiency, particularly given the significant backlog of cases weighing down the country's court system.

The independence of the judiciary must be protected as an absolute priority — any policy that blurs the line between the executive and the courts deserves the closest scrutiny.

Wider Context

Sri Lanka has faced recurring scrutiny from domestic and international bodies regarding the state of its democratic institutions. The judiciary has at various points been at the centre of political controversy, making the current proposal particularly sensitive.

Legal professionals and civil society groups are expected to continue pressing for transparency and constitutional compliance as discussions over the tenure extension move forward.

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