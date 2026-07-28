Historic Moment: Chamari Athapaththu Leads Sri Lanka Women to Maiden ODI Series Victory Over Pakistan

A Landmark Achievement for Sri Lankan Women's Cricket

Sri Lanka women's cricket team has etched their name in the history books, securing a maiden One Day International series victory over Pakistan in a landmark achievement for the island nation's women's game. The triumph was driven by the brilliance of captain and batting icon Chamari Athapaththu, whose match-winning contributions proved decisive throughout the contest.

Athapaththu's Starring Role

Chamari Athapaththu once again demonstrated why she is regarded as one of the finest women cricketers in Asian cricket, delivering a standout performance that anchored Sri Lanka's historic series win. The talismanic left-hander's ability to take charge in critical moments gave her side the edge they needed against a competitive Pakistani outfit.

A Series Win That Rewrites the Record Books

The significance of this result cannot be overstated. Sri Lanka had never previously claimed an ODI series victory over Pakistan in women's cricket, making this triumph a watershed moment for the sport in the country. It signals a growing maturity and depth within the Sri Lankan women's setup, which has been steadily building its reputation on the international stage.

What This Means for Sri Lankan Women's Cricket

This series victory is expected to provide a massive boost of confidence for the team ahead of future international commitments. Key takeaways from this historic campaign include:

Sri Lanka's first-ever ODI series win over Pakistan in women's cricket

A commanding performance led by captain Chamari Athapaththu

A statement of intent from Sri Lanka in women's cricket within the Asian region

This result represents not just a win on the scoreboard, but a turning point in the story of Sri Lankan women's cricket.

Cricket fans across Sri Lanka will be celebrating this remarkable milestone, as the women's team continues to inspire a new generation of young players on the island. With Athapaththu leading from the front, the future of Sri Lankan women's cricket looks brighter than ever.

Related Video