DFCC Bank Makes History with Eight-Language ATMs in Sri Lanka

A First for Sri Lankan Banking

DFCC Bank has achieved a landmark milestone in Sri Lanka's financial sector by rolling out the country's first Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) and Cash Recycler Machines (CRMs) capable of operating in eight different languages, breaking down long-standing language barriers for both local and international users.

Unprecedented Accessibility at the Tap of a Screen

The initiative marks a significant step forward in inclusive banking, allowing customers to conduct transactions in their preferred language with ease and confidence. By offering multilingual support, DFCC Bank aims to ensure that language is no longer an obstacle when accessing essential financial services across the island.

The introduction of eight-language functionality on ATMs and CRMs is unprecedented in Sri Lanka, positioning DFCC Bank as a trailblazer in customer-centred banking innovation. The move is expected to be particularly beneficial for foreign nationals, tourists, migrant workers, and members of diverse linguistic communities within Sri Lanka who have historically faced difficulties navigating banking interfaces in unfamiliar languages.

What Are Cash Recycler Machines?

Unlike conventional ATMs, Cash Recycler Machines offer an expanded range of functions, including the ability to accept cash deposits that can then be redistributed to other customers making withdrawals. This dual capability enhances operational efficiency while reducing the burden on branch staff and shortening customer wait times.

Serving a Diverse Nation and Its Visitors

Sri Lanka is home to multiple linguistic communities, and the country continues to attract a growing number of international visitors and investors. DFCC Bank's multilingual ATM network directly addresses the practical needs of this diverse user base, ensuring that everyday banking transactions remain straightforward and stress-free regardless of one's mother tongue.

Eight languages supported across ATM and CRM interfaces

First such offering by any bank in Sri Lanka

Designed to serve both local communities and international users

Cash Recycler Machines add deposit functionality alongside standard withdrawals

A Signal of Innovation in Sri Lankan Finance

The launch reinforces DFCC Bank's ongoing commitment to digital transformation and financial inclusion. As Sri Lanka's banking sector continues to modernise, initiatives such as this signal a broader industry shift towards technology-driven solutions that place customer convenience and accessibility at the forefront.

By becoming the first bank in Sri Lanka to offer ATM and CRM services in eight languages, DFCC Bank is setting a new benchmark for inclusive and accessible banking in the country.

Industry observers are likely to watch closely as other financial institutions consider whether to follow suit, potentially ushering in a new era of multilingual banking services across Sri Lanka.