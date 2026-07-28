Sri Lanka Names SEC as Watchdog for Cryptocurrency Assets in Landmark Regulatory Move

Sri Lanka Takes Steps to Bring Crypto Markets Under Formal Oversight

Sri Lanka is moving to regulate cryptocurrency assets for the first time, designating the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as the official authority responsible for overseeing the sector, in a significant policy shift that signals the country's intent to bring digital asset markets into a structured legal framework.

SEC to Lead Crypto Oversight

The Securities and Exchange Commission, which currently governs the country's capital markets and listed securities, will now extend its mandate to cover crypto assets. This positions the SEC as Sri Lanka's primary regulatory body for what has until now been a largely unregulated and rapidly growing segment of the financial landscape.

The move is expected to provide much-needed clarity for investors, businesses, and financial institutions operating in or considering entry into the local digital assets space.

Why This Matters for Sri Lanka

Cryptocurrency adoption has been growing steadily across Sri Lanka, particularly among younger investors and tech-savvy entrepreneurs. Despite this growth, the absence of a formal regulatory structure had left participants exposed to significant legal and financial risks, with no clear framework governing transactions, exchanges, or asset custody.

By naming the SEC as regulator, the government aims to address these vulnerabilities while also aligning Sri Lanka with international best practices being adopted across the region and beyond.

Broader Implications

Industry observers note that formal regulation could have several positive downstream effects, including:

Greater investor confidence in digital asset markets

Reduced opportunities for fraud and market manipulation

A clearer pathway for legitimate crypto businesses to operate within the law

Potential to attract foreign investment into Sri Lanka's emerging fintech sector

The designation of the SEC as the regulatory authority for crypto assets marks a pivotal moment in Sri Lanka's financial governance, bringing digital currencies under the same institutional umbrella as conventional securities.

What Comes Next

While the naming of the SEC as the regulatory authority represents a foundational step, industry stakeholders will be watching closely for the rollout of specific rules, licensing requirements, and compliance standards that will define how crypto businesses and individual investors must operate going forward. Further legislative and regulatory details are anticipated as the framework is developed and implemented.