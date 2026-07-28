CIABOC Nabs Two Suspects in Rs. 2 Million Bribery Scheme Tied to Peradeniya Hospital Tender

Anti-corruption authorities have moved swiftly against alleged graft linked to a major public health institution, with two individuals taken into custody in Gampola over claims of bribery connected to a tender process at Peradeniya Hospital.

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) carried out the arrests after receiving allegations that the suspects had solicited a bribe amounting to Rs. 2 million in relation to the hospital tender.

Arrests Made in Gampola

The two suspects were apprehended in the Gampola area as part of the CIABOC operation. The commission, which serves as Sri Lanka's primary watchdog against public sector corruption, initiated the action following a formal complaint regarding the alleged solicitation.

Peradeniya Hospital, one of the country's largest and most prominent medical institutions, has been at the centre of this latest corruption allegation, raising concerns over the integrity of procurement processes within the public health sector.

Ongoing Fight Against Public Sector Corruption

This arrest is part of CIABOC's continued efforts to crack down on bribery and corrupt practices across government institutions and state-linked procurement activities. Tender-related corruption remains one of the most frequently reported forms of graft in Sri Lanka's public sector.

The suspects are expected to be produced before the relevant courts as investigations continue. CIABOC has urged any individuals with further information relating to the case to come forward and assist authorities.

Further details regarding the identities of the accused and the specific nature of the tender involved are expected to be released as the legal proceedings progress.