S&P Maintains Sri Lanka's CCC+ Sovereign Rating, Citing Improved Revenue Performance

Global credit rating agency Standard & Poor's (S&P) has reaffirmed Sri Lanka's sovereign credit rating at CCC+, acknowledging the island nation's improved revenue generation as a positive sign of economic progress, even as the country's overall creditworthiness remains fragile and contingent on sustained favourable financial conditions.

Rating Held Steady Amid Cautious Optimism

The affirmation of the CCC+ rating reflects a measured acknowledgement by S&P of the strides Sri Lanka has made in strengthening its fiscal position, particularly through stronger-than-expected tax and revenue collection in recent periods. However, the agency has been clear that the country's financial standing remains in vulnerable territory, with its ability to meet obligations heavily dependent on continued economic stability both domestically and globally.

A CCC+ rating places Sri Lanka in the speculative-grade category, signalling that while the country is not in immediate default, it remains susceptible to adverse economic developments that could quickly alter its debt repayment capacity.

Revenue Growth a Key Driver

S&P's decision to hold the rating steady rather than downgrade it is widely seen as an endorsement of Sri Lanka's ongoing economic reform efforts, spearheaded in large part through its International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme. Revenue growth has been a central pillar of the government's fiscal consolidation strategy, with authorities introducing broader tax measures and working to improve compliance and collection efficiency across multiple sectors.

The improved revenue performance has helped reduce the country's primary deficit and provided some breathing room to the government as it continues to navigate a complex debt restructuring process following the unprecedented economic crisis of 2022.

Vulnerabilities Remain

Despite the positive signals, S&P has underscored that Sri Lanka's credit profile remains precarious. The country's vulnerability stems from several interconnected risks, including:

High levels of outstanding public debt relative to government revenue

Ongoing dependence on external financing and multilateral support

The need to maintain tight fiscal discipline over the medium term

Exposure to global economic headwinds that could dampen export earnings and tourism receipts

Sri Lanka's creditworthiness is vulnerable and dependent upon favourable financial and economic conditions, S&P noted in its assessment.

What This Means for Sri Lanka

For Sri Lanka, the maintained rating carries both symbolic and practical significance. On the symbolic front, it signals to international investors and creditors that the country is making measurable progress on its path to economic recovery. On the practical side, however, the CCC+ rating continues to restrict Sri Lanka's access to international capital markets on favourable terms, as investors typically demand higher risk premiums for lending to sovereigns at this credit level.

As the government pushes forward with debt restructuring negotiations and works to sustain the momentum of its economic recovery, analysts and policymakers will be watching closely to see whether Sri Lanka can secure an upgrade in the coming rating cycles — a milestone that would mark a significant turning point in the country's post-crisis rehabilitation.