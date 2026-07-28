Kavadi Dancers Nabbed with Drugs Before Sacred Devinuwara Vishnu Temple Procession

Police have arrested several members of Kavadi dance groups ahead of the annual procession at the Devinuwara Uthpalawanna Sri Vishnu Temple, after narcotics were discovered in their possession during pre-event checks.

Arrests Made Before Procession Begins

Authorities moved swiftly to detain the individuals before the religious event got underway, ensuring that those found carrying illegal substances were removed from the proceedings. The arrests were carried out as part of routine security operations conducted in the lead-up to the widely attended annual temple procession.

The Devinuwara Uthpalawanna Sri Vishnu Temple, located in the southern tip of Sri Lanka, is one of the most revered Hindu and Buddhist religious sites in the country. Its annual procession draws large crowds of devotees and performers from across the island, making security preparations a significant undertaking for local law enforcement.

Kavadi Tradition Under Scrutiny

Kavadi dancing is a deeply sacred devotional practice performed in honour of Hindu deities, particularly during major religious processions. The tradition holds great spiritual significance for Tamil and Sinhalese Hindu communities alike, making the involvement of individuals carrying narcotics a matter of serious concern for both religious authorities and law enforcement.

Police have not yet disclosed the exact quantity or type of narcotics seized at the time of the arrests, nor the precise number of individuals taken into custody. Investigations are reported to be ongoing.

Authorities Urge Vigilance at Religious Events

The incident has prompted calls from community leaders for greater vigilance at large-scale religious gatherings, which can at times be exploited by those seeking to engage in unlawful activity under the cover of festive crowds.

Arrests were made ahead of the Devinuwara Uthpalawanna Sri Vishnu Temple annual procession

Those detained were members of Kavadi dance groups participating in the event

Narcotics were found in their possession during pre-event security operations

Investigations by police are currently ongoing

The procession is expected to continue as planned, with law enforcement maintaining a strong presence throughout the event to ensure the safety and sanctity of the religious occasion.