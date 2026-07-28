Sri Lanka Plans Constitutional and Judicature Act Amendments to Extend Judges' Tenure

Sri Lanka is preparing to introduce amendments to both the Constitution and the Judicature Act with the aim of extending the tenure of judges, according to officials familiar with the proposed reforms.

Retaining Judicial Experience

The move is intended to allow courts across the country to continue benefiting from the expertise and in-depth knowledge of seasoned judges who would otherwise be required to retire under existing provisions.

"So that those courts can obtain the services of experienced and knowledgeable judges," a spokesperson identified as Jayatissa told reporters, explaining the rationale behind the proposed legislative changes.

Significance of the Reform

The proposed amendments signal a broader effort by Sri Lankan authorities to strengthen the judicial system by ensuring that highly qualified members of the bench are not lost prematurely due to age or tenure limitations currently embedded in law.

The Constitution is among the key legal instruments targeted for amendment.

The Judicature Act would also be revised as part of the same legislative push.

The primary objective is to retain experienced judges within the court system for longer periods.

What Comes Next

Further details regarding the timeline for tabling the amendments in Parliament, as well as the specific extent to which judicial tenures would be extended, are yet to be officially disclosed. Political observers and legal professionals in Sri Lanka are expected to closely scrutinise the proposed changes given their constitutional implications.

The government has not yet indicated whether the amendments would require a two-thirds majority in Parliament or a public referendum, both of which may be necessary depending on the nature of the constitutional provisions being revised.

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