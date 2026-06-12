Tamil MP Shanakiyan Raises PTA Concerns and Hip-Hop Artist's Arrest During Brussels Meeting with EU Official

Ilankai Tamil Arasu Kachchi (ITAK) Parliamentary Group Leader and Member of Parliament Shanakiyan Rasamanickam has brought Sri Lanka's controversial Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) and the recent arrest of a hip-hop musician to the attention of a senior European Union official during a visit to Brussels.

PTA Remains a Flashpoint

The MP used the bilateral meeting to highlight what he described as the continued and problematic use of the PTA, a piece of legislation that has long drawn criticism from human rights organisations, civil society groups, and international bodies for its broad and sweeping powers that critics argue are used to detain individuals without adequate judicial oversight.

Sri Lanka has faced sustained international pressure to repeal or meaningfully reform the Act, which has been in place for decades and has disproportionately affected Tamil and Muslim communities in the country.

Hip-Hop Artist's Arrest Brought to International Attention

Shanakiyan also raised the arrest of a Sri Lankan hip-hop singer, bringing the case to the EU official's attention as part of a broader conversation about freedom of expression and the treatment of artists and activists under existing security laws.

The MP's decision to highlight the musician's case underscores growing concern among civil society and minority community representatives that Sri Lanka's security legislation is being applied in ways that stifle creative expression and dissent.

Engagement with the EU

The Brussels meeting reflects ongoing efforts by Tamil parliamentarians to engage directly with European institutions on issues relating to human rights, the rule of law, and democratic freedoms in Sri Lanka. The European Union has previously linked trade benefits under the GSP+ scheme to measurable progress on human rights commitments, giving such discussions considerable economic and diplomatic weight.

Shanakiyan's visit signals continued scrutiny of Sri Lanka's human rights record at the international level, at a time when the government faces pressure both domestically and abroad to demonstrate meaningful legislative reform.

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