SriLankan Airlines Flight Returns to Colombo After Lightning Strike Forces Emergency Landing

Sydney-Bound Aircraft Struck by Lightning Shortly After Takeoff

A SriLankan Airlines flight operating a service to Sydney was compelled to turn back and make an emergency landing at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake late last night, after the aircraft was struck by lightning shortly after departure.

Safety Protocols Activated

The crew aboard the flight responded swiftly to the incident, following standard aviation safety protocols and notifying air traffic control before executing a safe return to the airport. Emergency services at BIA were placed on standby as the aircraft made its approach.

The aircraft landed safely, and no injuries to passengers or crew were reported following the incident. Authorities confirmed that all those on board were accounted for and in good health.

Passengers Disembarked Safely

Passengers were disembarked at BIA following the emergency landing. Airport ground staff and airline representatives attended to travellers, with SriLankan Airlines expected to make arrangements for the continuation of the journey once the aircraft was cleared for operation.

Lightning strikes on aircraft, while relatively uncommon, are a recognised aviation occurrence. Commercial aircraft are designed and certified to withstand such strikes, and pilots are trained to manage the situation according to strict safety guidelines.

Investigation Underway

A technical inspection of the aircraft was initiated to assess any potential damage caused by the lightning strike before the flight could resume operations. The relevant aviation authorities are expected to conduct a full review of the incident in line with standard procedures.

SriLankan Airlines has yet to issue an official statement regarding the timeline for rescheduling the affected Sydney service or the extent of any technical damage sustained by the aircraft.