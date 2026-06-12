Rupee Slips Further as Dollar Selling Rate Climbs to Rs. 341 at Commercial Banks

The Sri Lankan rupee has continued its downward trend against the US dollar, with commercial banks across the island recording a further depreciation in the exchange rate on Monday (12).

Selling Rate Reaches Rs. 341

The dollar selling rate at commercial banks has climbed to Rs. 341, marking a continued weakening of the local currency when compared to rates observed in previous trading sessions. The latest figures reflect ongoing pressure on the rupee in the country's foreign exchange market.

What This Means for Sri Lankans

A higher dollar selling rate has direct implications for Sri Lankan consumers and businesses alike. Among those most affected are:

Importers of essential goods, fuel, and raw materials, who face increased costs

Students and families sending remittances abroad for education or medical purposes

Businesses reliant on dollar-denominated transactions and imports

Broader Economic Context

Sri Lanka has been navigating a challenging economic recovery following the severe foreign exchange crisis that crippled the nation in recent years. While the rupee had shown signs of stabilisation during certain periods of the recovery process, fluctuations in the exchange rate remain a key concern for policymakers and the general public.

The movement of the dollar rate is closely monitored by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka as part of its broader efforts to maintain monetary stability and support the country's ongoing economic recovery programme.

Members of the public and businesses engaged in foreign currency transactions are advised to check the latest rates directly with their respective commercial banks, as rates may vary between institutions throughout the trading day.